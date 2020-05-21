Coney Island Beaches Open For Memorial Day Weekend… Sort Of…

Charles Stewart RT @CBSNewYork: Coney Island beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, but with restrictions. @AliBaumanTV reports. https://t.co/Q9ivL… 6 minutes ago

CBS New York Coney Island beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, but with restrictions. @AliBaumanTV reports. https://t.co/Q9ivLbv1fR 7 minutes ago

Ben Carlos Thypin RT @MarkTreyger718: Coney Island has the 5th highest death rate per capita in NYC. Coney Island’s role in the public conversation has mostl… 18 minutes ago

Justin Allen This is insane and selfish! @NYCComptroller you are showing you are not ready for prime time! Coney Island and the… https://t.co/spb6OsXsaB 10 hours ago

Mark Treyger Coney Island has the 5th highest death rate per capita in NYC. Coney Island’s role in the public conversation has m… https://t.co/3YZ5DYpWIK 11 hours ago

the MRP @JustinBrannan Don't want dirty city skells invading LI beaches or towns. Open up Coney Island...that place is ruined anyway. 18 hours ago

Kenneth Rapoza @jakejakeny I agree. Its RIDICULOUS. The people making these decisions are the ones who make 'equality' and 'fairne… https://t.co/cZGQWPFY1D 1 day ago