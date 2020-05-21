Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
‘That Person Always Gets Demolished’: Jesse Watters Says Obama Has A ‘Horrible Track Record’ On Endorsements
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
‘That Person Always Gets Demolished’: Jesse Watters Says Obama Has A ‘Horrible Track Record’ On Endorsements
Thursday, 21 May 2020 (
4 days ago
)
'Barack Obama, whenever he campaigns for other people'
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Brazil
Hong Kong
Memorial Day
Boris Johnson
Germany
Dominic Cummings
Beijing
Lufthansa
London
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Brian May
Republican National Convention
Grimes
Staten Island
Driving
Lake Of The Ozarks
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Halts Travel From Brazil To US As Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control
As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers
All you need to know from the May 25 Covid-19 briefing
Bayern's Thiago to miss top game at Dortmund through injury