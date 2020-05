You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot



According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot. On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50 Published 12 hours ago More signs of progress across the country



Today, New York's governor is headed to The White House. His meeting with President Trump comes as the state posted its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Hope Hicks to testify in front of Congress despite White House attempts to block it For the first time, lawmakers will hear from one of President Trump's most trusted former aides following the release of the Mueller report. Former White House...

CBS News 1 week ago





Tweets about this