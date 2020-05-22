Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Toy Story 4" star Tim Allen on comedy and tragedy

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Comedian Tim Allen, star of the hit sitcom "Home improvement" and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" animated films, talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the difficult past (including the loss of his father to a drunk driver) that led to a stellar standup career; the struggles with addiction problems that almost ended it all; and the happiness of being sober for more than 20 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kevin Hart to reunite with Tim Story on Night Wolf [Video]

Kevin Hart to reunite with Tim Story on Night Wolf

Tim Story is to reunite with Kevin Hart once again by directing superhero comedy 'Night Wolf'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published
Toy Story movie - Tutorial - How to Draw Buzz Lightyear [Video]

Toy Story movie - Tutorial - How to Draw Buzz Lightyear

Toy Story movie - Tutorial - How to Draw Buzz Lightyear - Paging Star Command. Detecting high levels of fun ahead! Join Pixar Animator Ben Su for an out-of-this-world Buzz Lightyear drawing tutorial,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 08:49Published

Tweets about this