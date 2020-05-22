"Toy Story 4" star Tim Allen on comedy and tragedy

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Comedian Tim Allen, star of the hit sitcom "Home improvement" and the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" animated films, talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the difficult past (including the loss of his father to a drunk driver) that led to a stellar standup career; the struggles with addiction problems that almost ended it all; and the happiness of being sober for more than 20 years. 👓 View full article

