Investigators probing deadly helicopter crash into NYC skyscraper

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
CBS News is learning more about the pilot whose deadly helicopter crash onto the roof of a New York City skyscraper briefly stirred fears of a 9/11-style attack. Tim McCormack was the only person on board the private helicopter Monday, and he was killed when the chopper slammed down on a high-rise near Trump Tower and Times Square then burst into flames. Jericka Duncan reports.
Video credit: CBS2 LA
