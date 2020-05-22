Investigators probing deadly helicopter crash into NYC skyscraper
Friday, 22 May 2020 () CBS News is learning more about the pilot whose deadly helicopter crash onto the roof of a New York City skyscraper briefly stirred fears of a 9/11-style attack. Tim McCormack was the only person on board the private helicopter Monday, and he was killed when the chopper slammed down on a high-rise near Trump Tower and Times Square then burst into flames. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission voted to issue a second subpoena for information on how the sheriff and his command staff handled photographs taken by deputies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people after Sheriff Alex Villanueva defied...