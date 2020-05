Trump may issue pardons to accused war criminals Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

President Trump may issue pardons to several Americans accused of committing war crimes. CBS News has learned the pardons could include an Army Green Beret charged with killing an unarmed Afghan and a former Blackwater security contractor accused of killing unarmed civilians. David Martin reports. 👓 View full article

