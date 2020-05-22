Gridlock: Seeking new solutions to an age-old problem
Friday, 22 May 2020 () As Americans spend an estimated 97 hours a year stuck in traffic, costing tens of billions in lost productivity, answers to our traffic nightmares are being explored, both high-tech and old-school – from the Virgin Hyperloop One magnetic transportation system reaching speeds of hundreds of miles per hour, to gondola rides above congested city streets in Mexico. Lee Cowan reports.
1 Angry Black Man Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mike Anderson is a senior at the quintessential New-England liberal arts school, Frost College. And Mike is eight weeks away from graduation. On this..