Gridlock: Seeking new solutions to an age-old problem

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
As Americans spend an estimated 97 hours a year stuck in traffic, costing tens of billions in lost productivity, answers to our traffic nightmares are being explored, both high-tech and old-school – from the Virgin Hyperloop One magnetic transportation system reaching speeds of hundreds of miles per hour, to gondola rides above congested city streets in Mexico. Lee Cowan reports.
