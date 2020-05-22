Gridlock: Seeking new solutions to an age-old problem Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

As Americans spend an estimated 97 hours a year stuck in traffic, costing tens of billions in lost productivity, answers to our traffic nightmares are being explored, both high-tech and old-school – from the Virgin Hyperloop One magnetic transportation system reaching speeds of hundreds of miles per hour, to gondola rides above congested city streets in Mexico. Lee Cowan reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 1 Angry Black Man Movie



1 Angry Black Man Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mike Anderson is a senior at the quintessential New-England liberal arts school, Frost College. And Mike is eight weeks away from graduation. On this.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:07 Published 3 days ago How Americans are using technology to stay connected with aging parents



Nearly nine-tenths of Americans with parents over the age of 60 are worried about their parents' safety and well-being, a new study reveals. The poll of 2,000 Americans revealed people with older.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this