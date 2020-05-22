Global  

'Terror-related' shooting at NAS Corpus Christi prompts search for possible 2nd suspect

FOXNews.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A manhunt was underway in Texas for a possible second suspect after a Thursday shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas that was “terror-related.”
News video: Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized' 00:33

 Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related' [Video]

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.

Car Chase in Corpus Christi [Video]

Car Chase in Corpus Christi

Occurred on April 29, 2020 / Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I was on my way to work at around 3 pm and I noticed two troopers heading north with there lights on as I was heading south...

FBI says Texas naval base shooting is "terrorism-related"

The shooting began around 6:15 a.m. Thursday at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.
