FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.
Car Chase in Corpus ChristiOccurred on April 29, 2020 / Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I was on my way to work at around 3 pm and I noticed two troopers heading north with there lights on as I was heading south...
VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: #Breaking #News 'Terror-related' shooting at NAS Corpus Christi prompts search for possible 2nd suspect https://t.co/UfLeW… 26 seconds ago
Del!a 💎 RT @TomFitton: Shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terror-related, FBI says. https://t.co/IujjjskUXu 3 minutes ago
FLORIDAGIRL RT @AndyVermaut: 'Terror-related' shooting at NAS Corpus Christi prompts search for possible 2nd suspect https://t.co/faBfc88Erl https://t.… 6 minutes ago
Andy Vermaut 'Terror-related' shooting at NAS Corpus Christi prompts search for possible 2nd suspect https://t.co/faBfc88Erl https://t.co/jNELkg3j8G 7 minutes ago
Zorro Boricua 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 Overnight Defense: Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies Treaty | Pentagon drops ban on recruits who had virus | FBI… https://t.co/21GNjUn3iF 8 minutes ago
Keith😷😷😷Burton RT @cnnbrk: Today's shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas is terror-related, FBI officials say
https://t.co/dPlBSeWqBP 9 minutes ago
WBEN NewsRadio 930AM #CorpusChristi shooting deemed "terror-related." More from @jimryantx: https://t.co/PIf7V9Q37E 17 minutes ago
KISS NWA Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting terror-related, person of interest may be-at-large - National News
https://t.co/xkGE6rWLZZ 21 minutes ago