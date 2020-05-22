Global  

A rare two-faced cat named Biscuits and Gravy was born in Oregon

Friday, 22 May 2020
Biscuits and Gravy, or Biscuit for short, eats and breathes from two separate mouths and noses. It's known as a Janus cat, after the Roman god.
 
