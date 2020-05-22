Global  

Americans expected to travel less ahead of Memorial Day weekend because of coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
This weekend may be the unofficial start of summer, but AAA says a record low number of Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend. However, people are still taking trips for the holiday, even though the CDC warns travel can increase the risk of the coronavirus. Kris Van Cleave reports.
News video: Turnpike Reminding Travlers To Drive Safe

Turnpike Reminding Travlers To Drive Safe 02:28

 Although travel is expected to be down this weekend due to the pandemic, the CEO of the Turnpike Commission is reminding those planning to travel to be mindful of safety. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the story.

