Hand sanitizer left in hot vehicles can explode, experts warn

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Not only that – the heat makes them less effective, scientists point out.
 There's a hidden risk with keeping hand sanitizer in your car, especially during the hot summer months.

