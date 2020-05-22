Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden says black voters considering Trump over him "ain't black"

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
In a contentious interview, "The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God challenged Biden on his legislative record.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview

Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview 01:27

 Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black Voters [Video]

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is apologizing for a comment he made about black voters; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him [Video]

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden: Black voters considering Trump 'ain't black'

The Democrat later tries to limit the fallout by saying he has never taken black voters for granted.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS 2CBS NewsNYTimes.comNPRSeattle TimesBrisbane Times

Joe Biden Gets Mixed Reax On ‘You Aint Black’ Comment, Many Agree White People Should Sit This Out

Joe Biden Gets Mixed Reax On ‘You Aint Black’ Comment, Many Agree White People Should Sit This OutIn an interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club,  former Vice President Joe Biden said if black voters are having trouble deciding whether to...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yFollow_D_Hobbs

Daniel Hobbs RT @MalaikaJabali: What gets me about the Biden Breakfast Club interview is that it’s a microcosm of how black voters are silenced. His #Y… 11 seconds ago

SenseOf_OUTRAGE

SENSE🔥OF🔥OUTRAGE 🇮🇪#BernieOnTheBallot RT @BaltFang: #WakeUp #BidenSupporters tell me how this is Not #Racist #NeverBiden please RT RT Now! #Biden says black voters who aren’t a… 16 seconds ago

mangobangos

miles 🐝 RT @washingtonpost: Biden says black voters who aren’t already supporting him "ain’t black" https://t.co/l47w5Rk3wn 20 seconds ago

dawsonabner7

Dawson RT @JackPosobiec: CBS NEWS: Biden says black voters considering Trump over him "ain't black" https://t.co/yijhnC6XL1 41 seconds ago

MassenaFlyBoy

Lucky Luke🇺🇸 RT @JackPosobiec: WATCH: Joe Biden says black voters who don't vote for him "ain't black" https://t.co/SCTMOYMWv7 45 seconds ago

Ed08792346

Ed 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @americanshomer: Diddy Rips Biden After V.P. Says Voters ‘Ain’t Black’: ‘#BlackVoteAintFree’ https://t.co/UBzbueAXAI 51 seconds ago

PJC_dc

Peter James Callahan RT @juliacraven: "Biden’s run of success in the Democratic primaries, starting in South Carolina, was widely credited to the fact that Blac… 58 seconds ago

XOrderOfDagon

Esoteric Order of Dagon RT @chesleydohl: Biden says, Black voters 'Aint Black' if They're Considering Trump. So, Biden can say this and he's "cool." But if Trump… 1 minute ago