Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black VotersDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is apologizing for a comment he made about black voters; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over HimBiden Tells Charlamagne
Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If
You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his
sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on
popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.'..
Daniel Hobbs RT @MalaikaJabali: What gets me about the Biden Breakfast Club interview is that it’s a microcosm of how black voters are silenced.
His #Y… 11 seconds ago
SENSE🔥OF🔥OUTRAGE 🇮🇪#BernieOnTheBallot RT @BaltFang: #WakeUp #BidenSupporters tell me how this is Not #Racist #NeverBiden please RT RT Now!
#Biden says black voters who aren’t a… 16 seconds ago
miles 🐝 RT @washingtonpost: Biden says black voters who aren’t already supporting him "ain’t black" https://t.co/l47w5Rk3wn 20 seconds ago
Dawson RT @JackPosobiec: CBS NEWS: Biden says black voters considering Trump over him "ain't black" https://t.co/yijhnC6XL1 41 seconds ago
Lucky Luke🇺🇸 RT @JackPosobiec: WATCH: Joe Biden says black voters who don't vote for him "ain't black" https://t.co/SCTMOYMWv7 45 seconds ago
Ed 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @americanshomer: Diddy Rips Biden After V.P. Says Voters ‘Ain’t Black’: ‘#BlackVoteAintFree’ https://t.co/UBzbueAXAI 51 seconds ago
Peter James Callahan RT @juliacraven: "Biden’s run of success in the Democratic primaries, starting in South Carolina, was widely credited to the fact that Blac… 58 seconds ago
Esoteric Order of Dagon RT @chesleydohl: Biden says, Black voters 'Aint Black' if They're Considering Trump.
So, Biden can say this and he's "cool." But if Trump… 1 minute ago