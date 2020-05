NBA Hall of Fame Coach Jerry Sloan -- who was a member of the Utah Jazz organization for more than 30 years -- has died. Sloan died early Friday due to...

The NBA world reacts to the death of legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan passed away on Friday at age 78, due to complications from his battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

FOX Sports 29 minutes ago Also reported by • Reuters