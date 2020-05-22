Global  

Trump says U.S. wouldn't close over second wave of coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
As health experts warn of the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus later this year, President Trump told reporters yesterday the U.S. will not shut down if another surge of the outbreak hits the country. CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy joined CBSN to discuss the president's comments and new guidance from the White House as state economies reopen.
