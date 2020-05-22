Global  

Excessive rainfall and flash floods threaten central U.S.

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Drivers battled another night of heavy rain in Houston on Friday, where even turning around from a flooded street was hazardous. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the severe weather threatening the country this weekend.
