Excessive rainfall and flash floods threaten central U.S.
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Drivers battled another night of heavy rain in Houston on Friday, where even turning around from a flooded street was hazardous. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the severe weather threatening the country this weekend.
Heavy rain caused flash floods on roads in Taiwan today (May 22) forcing schools and offices to be closed.
The downpours battered the country overnight and throughout the morning. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued torrential rain advisories for 20 out of 22 cities.
Footage from the Qixian...