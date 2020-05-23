Global  

Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell wins questioning delay in sexual battery lawsuit

FOXNews.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of disgraced financierJeffrey Epstein, won a critical request on Friday to delay questioning in a civil suit filed against her on the grounds that her sworn testimony could incriminate her should there be a criminal case against her in the future. 
