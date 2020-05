You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources President Trump expects vote on aid programme 'very soon'



President Donald Trump says he expects a senate vote on a new coronavirus aid programme "very soon". Late-stage negotiations in Washington on a new £364.5billion coronavirus aid package dragged past.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on April 21, 2020 Trump Campaign Burns Jeff Sessions



President Donald Trump’s campaign fired off at the former attorney general for tying himself to the president in an effort to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:35 Published on April 3, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Trump's former attorney general Jeff Sessions hits back at president for endorsing his Senate rival Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general forced out by Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter to plead with his onetime boss to stop endorsing his electoral rival....

WorldNews 2 days ago



Sessions, running for Senate, rejects Trump’s criticism MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Sessions pushed back at President Donald Trump’s criticism Saturday, telling Trump that he was “damn fortunate” Sessions...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this