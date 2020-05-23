Trump golfs as wary U.S. embarks on Memorial Day weekend
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in gatherings to honor U.S. military dead, got off to a cautious start on Saturday, especially in rain-soaked New York, epicenter of the coronavirus crisis that has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19,..