Trump golfs as wary U.S. embarks on Memorial Day weekend

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in gatherings to honor U.S. military dead, got off to a cautious start on Saturday, especially in rain-soaked New York, epicenter of the coronavirus crisis that has now killed more Americans than the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Memorial Day Weekend health

Memorial Day Weekend health 00:45

 It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties.

Old Tucson reopens for Memorial Day weekend [Video]

Old Tucson reopens for Memorial Day weekend

A Tucson family-friendly entertainment attraction has reopened its doors for a limited time for Memorial Day weekend.

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic [Video]

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19,..

Wary U.S. embarks on Memorial Day weekend amid rain at COVID-19 epicenter

Memorial Day weekend, which culminates in ceremonies to honor U.S. military dead, got off to a cautious start on Saturday, especially in rain-soaked New York,...
Reuters

Lifelong Coca-Cola 600 fans struggling with missing big race

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Harry and Judy Wiley plan to walk down their driveway in Johnson City, Tennessee on Sunday, climb inside their 39-foot motorhome, flip on...
Seattle Times

