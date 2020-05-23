Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air Force pilot who died in Vietnam honored by Texas high school student with stunning video tribute

FOXNews.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Air Force Major Eugene P. Beresik, an elite flight instructor and decorated combat pilot during the Vietnam War, was shot out of the sky over the Gulf of Tonkin almost exactly 52 years ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood [Video]

Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood

A rescue operation was underway on Sunday (May 17) after a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aerobatics plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Kamloops, British Columbia. One pilot was killed and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Air Force Flyover in Red Bluff [Video]

Air Force Flyover in Red Bluff

View the Air Force's salute to northern California healthcare workers! This video was taken in Red Bluff, on Friday, May 15.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight welcomed home with full military honors

Fifty-two years after he was shot down during the Vietnam War, U.S. Air Force Col. Roy Knight was welcomed home with full military honors in Texas. Norah...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters

US pilot safe after an Air Force F-35 crashed near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida

US pilot safe after an Air Force F-35 crashed near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida· A US Air Force F-35A crashed during a routine night-training exercise near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. · The pilot ejected from the aircraft and is in...
Business Insider Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesDelawareonline

Tweets about this