|
Bathing Advisory Issued At Nassau County Beaches After Rainy Start To Memorial Day Weekend
|
|
Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Health officials say stormwater runoff can elevate bacteria levels in the water.
|
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Memorial Day Weekend health 00:45
It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this