Bathing Advisory Issued At Nassau County Beaches After Rainy Start To Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday, 24 May 2020
Health officials say stormwater runoff can elevate bacteria levels in the water.
 It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties.

Bathing Advisory Issued For 18 Nassau County Beaches

Nassau County is warning people to avoid swimming at more than a dozen beaches due to high bacteria levels from the heavy rain.

Credit: CBS 2 New York
Warm and breezy Saturday, cooler and rainy Sunday

It will be a nice start to the holiday weekend, with highs in the low 80s under a partly sunny sky. Cooler and wetter weather moves in Sunday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel

Delaware beaches were back open for business at the start of the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer. Crowds were light on the beaches and...
Delawareonline

Nassau and Suffolk's town, village and county beaches are closed to outsiders, allowing in local residents only and banning New York City folks.
CBS 2

