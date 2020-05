Debbie RT @2020BlueTexas: This is going to be loud! We should expect no less from 2020. Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge after 17 yea… 31 seconds ago

nadia martinez-dunn RT @NPR: After 17 years underground, as many as 1.5 million cicadas could emerge per acre in parts of Virginia, North Carolina and West Vir… 1 minute ago

The Eggs of March RT @jaywhyelle: CNN: Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge after 17 years underground because, of course, it's 2020 🤔 Is that close e… 2 minutes ago

QUEEN SOPHIE 👑 RT @FreeAirdrop1: After 17 Years Underground, Cicadas Stage a 2020 Southern Invasion https://t.co/fMTucsnCZt 3 minutes ago

Bubba The Dude RT @myfox8: Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge in NC after 17 years underground because, of course, it’s 2020 https://t.co/bsOdwuVS… 3 minutes ago

Bob Hope "After 17 Years Underground, Cicadas Stage a 2020 Southern Invasion" by Maria Cramer via NYT https://t.co/UiWkwqdRli 3 minutes ago

Digi Techmates Academy RT @CBSNews: After 17 years underground, cicadas will return to swarm parts of the U.S. this year https://t.co/qUCCbqY1qE https://t.co/Oz73… 4 minutes ago