Many Seattle area cemeteries cancel Memorial Day ceremonies, but find other ways to honor veterans

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The pandemic has forced changes to Memorial Day rituals of grief and respect.
News video: Socially Distant Memorial Day Events Planned For Holiday Weekend

Socially Distant Memorial Day Events Planned For Holiday Weekend 02:10

 As we practice social distancing, this year's Memorial Day parades and events across our area are canceled, but there are still many ways to honor our fallen heroes; CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

Fewer ceremonies, but fallen soldiers will still be honored Memorial Day weekend

COVID-19 has caused many to cancel Memorial Day ceremonies, but some are still finding ways to honor those who have died for our freedoms.  
Delawareonline

What’s there to do in the Seattle area over this Memorial Day weekend?

Happy Memorial Day weekend! Even as we continue to stay home, there are still ways that you can celebrate.
Seattle Times


