How Gary Lane helped bring the Avalanche to Denver and the Stanley Cup soon followed Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Denver's former director of theatres and arenas made a save of Patrick Roy proportions in 1994 when he demanded the city have an "out-clause" with the IHL's Denver Grizzlies five-year lease at McNichols Sports Arena. The next year, out went the Grizzlies and in came the big-league Quebec Nordiques, who became the Colorado Avalanche. 👓 View full article

