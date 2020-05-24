DOWNLOAD: We asked local artists to make Colorado-themed coloring pages, and they’re amazing
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () On April 1, two weeks into stay at home orders and the temporary closure of all “non-essential” businesses, we issued a creative challenge: We asked local artists to design Colorado-themed coloring pages to add a little art to the extra space in our print editions due to the coronavirus shutdown. And wow, did Colorado ever heed our call. […]
Local street artists have descended on the West Elm furniture store in Downtown Los Angeles for ‘Let’s Paint The Town,” a public art installation that turns unsightly boarded up windows into works of art. This public art installation was originally launched by street artist Jeremy Novy and Art...
Merch Aid has raised over $100k for small businesses by connecting amazing artists and designers with local businesses that need support. They sell out quick, but if you want to get your hands on one..