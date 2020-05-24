Global  

DOWNLOAD: We asked local artists to make Colorado-themed coloring pages, and they’re amazing

Denver Post Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
On April 1, two weeks into stay at home orders and the temporary closure of all “non-essential” businesses, we issued a creative challenge: We asked local artists to design Colorado-themed coloring pages to add a little art to the extra space in our print editions due to the coronavirus shutdown. And wow, did Colorado ever heed our call. […]
