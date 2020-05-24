Global  

Josh Groban sings "Your Face"

CBS News Sunday, 24 May 2020
The Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-nominated singer-songwriter-actor, whose current concert season has been canceled because of coronavirus, debuts his latest song, "Your Face," composed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and performed and recorded while socially-distancing. Director: Brad Strickman, Producer: Shane Strickman.
Josh Groban sings "Your Face"

The Grammy-, Emmy- and Tony-nominated singer-songwriter-actor, whose current concert season has been canceled because of coronavirus, debuts his latest song,
CBS News

