marianne vesterdal RT @arappeport: Trump Promotes Posts From Racist Twitter Feed https://t.co/xSHaZ3cULQ 2 minutes ago Maritza Stanchich Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed https://t.co/nVVtSgTZjN 2 minutes ago @Edward Lewis Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed https://t.co/pI0l8flBM9 3 minutes ago Kenna P. Parker Bad leader! Bad president! Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed https://t.co/UFY7R5rqWo 8 minutes ago Rob Davis Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed https://t.co/pI0XS6hoCS 8 minutes ago TopMemeorandum Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed | Annie Karni New York Times https://t.co/cyISYFL5ON 9 minutes ago Gerald Friedman Another day, another reason to despise Donald. Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed https://t.co/E6pF4m5Aqo 10 minutes ago kenneth fretwell NYTimes: Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitter Feed Trump Promotes Posts From Racist and Sexist Twitt… https://t.co/MSaTohos15 12 minutes ago