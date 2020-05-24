Global  

Video shows Lake of the Ozarks packed for Memorial Day weekend

CBS News Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Missouri health director Dr. Randall Williams ordered statewide social distancing until at least the end of May.
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic 02:17

 Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19, many business owners remain optimistic.

Pandemic cuts prep time short for Lake of the Ozarks resorts [Video]

Pandemic cuts prep time short for Lake of the Ozarks resorts

When the pandemic struck, some resorts at the Lake of the Ozarks closed. But now as Missouri reopens, guests who once canceled have rebooked and resorts are rushing on the finishing touches for the..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
Tips for traveling during the holiday weekend [Video]

Tips for traveling during the holiday weekend

Many people will likely take to the lake Memorial Day weekend, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:53Published

Social distancing? Missouri Memorial Day weekend lake pool party goes viral

Social media video shows a pool party in Lake of the Ozarks on Memorial Day weekend, challenging social distancing guidelines.  
USATODAY.com

Pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri draws a packed crowd

Video posted by a reporter shows partiers crowded together in a pool at the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. on Memorial Day weekend.
CTV News

