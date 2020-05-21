Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peyton Manning And Tiger Woods Beat Phil Mickelson And Tom Brady In Coronavirus Charity Golf Match

Daily Caller Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
It was fun to watch and it's going to help people in need
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Stars Make Their Picks for Capital One's The Match

Stars Make Their Picks for Capital One's The Match 01:30

 Tiger and Peyton or Phil and Tom?

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

More live sports to enjoy? [Video]

More live sports to enjoy?

Kevin and Kyle Zoom through the latest sports headlines.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
More live sports to enjoy [Video]

More live sports to enjoy

Kevin and Kyle Zoom through the latest sports headlines.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Woods and Manning beat Mickelson and Brady in charity match

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning held off a late challenge to beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 1Up in a charity golf match in Florida on Sunday that raised $20...
Reuters

The Match: Why we're betting on Mickelson and Brady over Tiger and Peyton

The Match: Why we're betting on Mickelson and Brady over Tiger and PeytonTiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will play 18 holes Sunday in the Champions for Charity match that you can — and should — wager on.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

aelder521

House of Shim RT @JennaEllisEsq: Getting back into real pants is hard after lockdown. We salute you, Tom. https://t.co/orhp9CfXV9 7 seconds ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning Beat Tom Brady & Phil Mickelson In COVID-19 Match https://t.co/eI1bFXbNvb via @TMZ 18 seconds ago

ladailynews

L.A. Daily News Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win a TV charity golf match as good as real thing https://t.co/ackoaw1ca4 https://t.co/gX7PC3mm84 36 seconds ago

ocregister

O.C. Register Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win a TV charity golf match as good as real thing https://t.co/db2N6ODngw 37 seconds ago

InsideSoCalSpts

Inside SoCal Sports Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win a TV charity golf match as good as real thing https://t.co/50qNmaeHaK 38 seconds ago

presstelegram

LB Press-Telegram Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning win a TV charity golf match as good as real thing https://t.co/wtc6OCui7B 38 seconds ago

GwinnettDaily

Gwinnett Daily Post Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning edge Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady as $20M is raised for coronavirus relief… https://t.co/5DjpyQh5bA 58 seconds ago

JackLBarrett

Jack Barrett RT @RichardDelToro: Congratulations and great job! #TheMatch https://t.co/fi0SIOqn4R 2 minutes ago