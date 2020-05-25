Global  

Seattle police investigate North Seattle homicide; 59-year-old man fatally stabbed

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020
A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the north entrance to the Home Depot store on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating.
