Trump says he's no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
President Trump said that he is no longer on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has been taking for several weeks as a treatment to ward off the coronavirus.
Related videos from verified sources

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk [Video]

Drug touted by Trump as COVID-19 treatment tied to higher death risk

The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking and has urged others to use, was tied to increased risk of death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk [Video]

Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine Could Pose Higher COVID-19 Death Risk

According to UPI, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine has no clinical benefit for people with COVID-19. A study published in The Lancet on Friday says that the drugs might actually cause serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

