TwinCitiesNightClubs What's open, closed on Memorial Day https://t.co/cpKBD685ls https://t.co/OCV4U8NBlC 28 minutes ago Rimauld Batron Memorial Day shopping 2020: Costco is closed Monday, but here's a list of what stores are open https://t.co/LSNcB3ztVh 1 hour ago Nick Pagliochini Here's what's open & closed on #MemorialDay in & around #LongBeach via @LongBeachPost https://t.co/g5CvA7fum2 1 hour ago PyMarketWatch Memorial Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed? Banks, grocery stores, restaurants; will mail run? -… https://t.co/w2TAZnEdpM 2 hours ago James Jr. RT @AJ831958: What's open and closed on Memorial Day 2020? Mail, banks, schools affected by the holiday https://t.co/ausZ4YGQQ1 2 hours ago May ☯ I really don’t understand why everything else is open on Memorial Day if banks and government offices are closed? A… https://t.co/2YHbSbYYga 2 hours ago FraminghamSource What’s Open & Closed on #MemorialDay 2020 https://t.co/7ZMr1z8rrB 2 hours ago Zaida Memorial Day shopping 2020: Costco is closed Monday, but here's a list of what stores are open https://t.co/oeWOqrjskc via @usatoday 2 hours ago