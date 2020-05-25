White House bans most travel from Brazil to U.S. as coronavirus cases surge
Monday, 25 May 2020 () President Trump has banned most travel from Brazil to the U.S. as coronavirus cases in the South American nation skyrocket. Paula Reid reports on the ban, which comes as states across the country slowly begin the reopening process and President Trump urges churches to resume services.
States were asked to test all nursing home residents and staff by this week, but most states will miss this goal. White House officials urged governors to get the testing done within 14 days, but only..
