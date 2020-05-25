Global  

White House bans most travel from Brazil to U.S. as coronavirus cases surge

CBS News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
President Trump has banned most travel from Brazil to the U.S. as coronavirus cases in the South American nation skyrocket. Paula Reid reports on the ban, which comes as states across the country slowly begin the reopening process and President Trump urges churches to resume services.
