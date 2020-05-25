South Carolina block party shooting leaves two dead, including teen, five others wounded, police say
Monday, 25 May 2020 () A South Carolina teenager was among two killed when gunfire erupted late Saturday at a block party that drew about a thousand people despite the government’s warnings against large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, investigators said.
