You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI phone probe links Florida shooter to al Qaeda



The FBI cracked the iPhone encryption of the Royal Saudi Air Force trainee who killed three American sailors in a December attack at a U.S. naval base in Florida and found evidence linking him to al.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:43 Published 1 week ago Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes from Movies



Former Navy fighter pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley breaks down battle scenes from movies, including 'Top Gun,' 'Pearl harbor' and 'Behind Enemy Lines.' Follow Whiz Buckley on Social:.. Credit: GQ Duration: 23:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this