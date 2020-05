Related videos from verified sources Residents capture triple waterspout on Philippines island



A rare triple waterspout formed in front of a picturesque sunset on an island in the Philippines this evening (May 30). The mesmerising natural weather phenomenon amazed residents on Talim Island in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:20 Published 22 hours ago Three seriously injured jumping from popular tourist spot of Durdle Door in Dorset amid huge crowds



Air ambulances treated three people seriously injured after jumping off cliffs into the sea at a beach in Dorset on England's south coast. Video shows helicopters at the scene at the popular tourist.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:47 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this