Veterans quarantined at the Veteran's Community Living Center at Fitzsimons couldn't go to the cemetery to pay their respects to their fallen comrades on Memorial Day, so volunteers with the American..
Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:32Published
Tweets about this
NY News Now Fallen Heroes Honored During Memorial Day At Long Island National Cemetery https://t.co/KUpIq06Qlu 14 minutes ago
KimR Staker RT @2dCavalryRegt: 2CR honored the fallen heroes of the regiment during a Memorial Day ceremony with Brig. Gen. Christopher Norrie, command… 23 minutes ago