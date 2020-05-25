Global  

Fallen Heroes Honored During Memorial Day At Long Island National Cemetery

CBS 2 Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The true meaning of Memorial Day is honoring all the men and women who have given up their lives for freedom.
Fallen Heroes Honored During Memorial Day At Long Island National Cemetery 02:02

 The true meaning of Memorial Day is honoring all the men and women who have given up their lives for freedom. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

