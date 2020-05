You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYPD: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Staten Island home



Police are hunting for clues in the death of Deidre Borders, a beloved resident of a Stapleton neighborhood. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:44 Published 22 hours ago 7-Eleven Staff Sprays Customer in Face With Hand Sanitizer



BANGKOK — A 7-Eleven worker was caught on CCTV accidentally spraying a customer in the face with hand sanitizer. In the video, the customer walks in with a mask covering her face and advances to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:56 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this