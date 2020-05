You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazing star trails streaking across UK skies



These stunningly clear images of star trails streaking across the UK skies taken through a bedroom window were only made possible due to coronavirus lockdown. Stewart MacKellar, 32, took the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:12 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this USA TODAY Life Stars say more 'Barkskins' possible even during pandemic https://t.co/3ehLlNvcP6 6 minutes ago