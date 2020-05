Related videos from verified sources Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis



LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 12:05 Published 2 weeks ago Video Ads Are Coming Back: Innovid’s Chalozin



The coronavirus pandemic has hit advertising spend hard, but are there signs the market may be starting to expand again? Tal Chalozin has data he says proves it. Innovid, the video ad-tech supplier.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:32 Published on April 27, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this