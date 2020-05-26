Millington Road in Clayton closed due to Tuesday morning crash, police say

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SWAT Negotiators Help Bring Hours-Long Frisco Standoff To Peaceful End



An hours-long standoff in Collin County came to a safe end Wednesday morning. The incident began Tuesday evening as officers with the Frisco Police Department tried to serve a warrant at a home on.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:27 Published 6 days ago 1 Dead, 1 Rescued From Car Crash 'In Past Few Days' In Fort Worth



Police believe the crash happened "in the past few days," but the vehicle had not been found because it wasn't visible from the road. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:31 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Nancy Willing Delaware State Police trooper, another driver injured in head-on crash in Clayton Tuesday https://t.co/ngivQ7obz1 via @delawareonline 1 week ago Delaware Online Millington Road near Blackiston Church in Clayton is shut down in both directions due to a Tuesday morning crash, D… https://t.co/JHYurS9efI 1 week ago