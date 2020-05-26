Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black man dies after Minneapolis police officer pins him to the ground by his neck

CBS News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Two Minneapolis police officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into disturbing video that shows one of them pinning a black suspect to the ground, before the man appears to suffocate and pass out. He later died at the hospital. Jeff Pegues reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes 03:13

 Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Man Throws Burning American Flag Onto Police Vehicle Near Boston Common Memorial Day Display [Video]

Man Throws Burning American Flag Onto Police Vehicle Near Boston Common Memorial Day Display

A Boston man was arrested after he allegedly threw a burning American flag onto the roof of a police vehicle and spit at a responding officer. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published
Raw Video: Bystander Video Of Deadly Police Incident [Video]

Raw Video: Bystander Video Of Deadly Police Incident

Darnella Frazier posted this video to Facebook (WCCO has altered the footage pending a confirmation on the victim's identity). It shows the first moments of several recorded minutes, showing a..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gloriaapais

Gloria RT @QasimRashid: He screamed, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe! Don’t kill me!” He was handcuffed. Face down. Onlookers begged police t… 2 seconds ago

Tia_Pryce

TiaPryce RT @AynRandPaulRyan: Police were responding to a report of forgery. Can you imagine police doing this to a white forgery suspect? His las… 2 seconds ago

WowColorfulMart

Colorful Mart RT @DailyMail: Handcuffed black man dies after white Minneapolis cop arresting him for forgery kneeled on his neck https://t.co/vGSTyjWRBr 3 seconds ago

BeGreat03

Tre Amerson RT @koconews: Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck https://t.co/4aj0n0fy2F 9 seconds ago

Tammy_Beth

Tammy Rainey 🗽 WeCouldaHadWarren RT @thedailybeast: A black man has died in Minneapolis after a disturbing video showed a police officer kneeling on his neck, according to… 9 seconds ago

Tanoushka

Tania Philibert RT @TheRoot: The FBI is investigating the death of a black man after a video surfaced of a white police officer kneeling on his neck as he… 17 seconds ago

No6_theprisoner

the prisoner ⏳ RT @MnarMuh: Six years after Eric Garners dying words #Icantbreathe , a Minneapolis police officer is seen on video pinning his knee on ano… 20 seconds ago

ronaldo_eddie

Eduardo Ronaldo RT @thedailybeast: The man, who was identified as George Floyd, can be heard shouting in the video “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” an… 26 seconds ago