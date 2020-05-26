Black man dies after Minneapolis police officer pins him to the ground by his neck
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Two Minneapolis police officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into disturbing video that shows one of them pinning a black suspect to the ground, before the man appears to suffocate and pass out. He later died at the hospital. Jeff Pegues reports.
Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020