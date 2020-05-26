Global  

One News Page

White woman calls police after black man asks her to leash dog

CBS News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
A white woman was caught on camera calling the police on an African American man at Central Park in New York City, falsely claiming that he was threatening her life. The man initially asked the woman, Amy Cooper, who he did not know, to leash her dog in an area of the park that did not permit them to walk untethered. Police did not make any arrests. Cooper later apologized and was also put on administrative leave by her employer.
