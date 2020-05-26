‘There’s An African-American Man Threatening My Life’: Woman Calls NYPD After Being Asked To Leash Her Dog, Later Apologizes

State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.
A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:04Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
dejanet🤸🏾 RT @ChantayyJayy: White women are actually petrifying. There is something so sinister about the way she had to exclaim “I’m telling the COP… 3 seconds ago
J’vaughn RT @aptly_engineerd: Saying "I'm calling the cops and telling them there is an 'African American' man threatening my life" when that clearl… 3 seconds ago
umaru 💜💕💙 RT @ohheyjenna: "Cooper sneering 'I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life' highlights this truth about r… 7 seconds ago
🦦 “There’s an ‘African American’ threatening me and my dog” while strangling her dog by holding it from the collar. https://t.co/oCfVLqsOj9 7 seconds ago