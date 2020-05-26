Global  

‘There’s An African-American Man Threatening My Life’: Woman Calls NYPD After Being Asked To Leash Her Dog, Later Apologizes

Daily Caller Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Amy's dog appeared to be struggling and choking against her
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report

Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False Report 00:50

 State Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Woman Calls Cops On Black Man [Video]

Woman Calls Cops On Black Man

A white woman has apologized after calling police on a man and saying 'there's an African American man threatening my life'

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:52Published
White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog [Video]

White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog

A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:04Published

