Related videos from verified sources America's historic return to space



Nasa and Space-x teaming up for Wednesday's historic mission. They are sending two astronauts to the international space station. This is the first launch like this in nearly a decade. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published 22 hours ago Astronauts strap into SpaceX capsule before launch day



NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken test out the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule ahead of Wednesday's anticipated launch. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this