Göksel Bayraktar RT @NYPDbot: NYPD officer charged with murder to be released on bail - Newsday https://t.co/XakjRjxoRg 33 minutes ago Ash J "A Nassau County judge Tuesday set a $500,000 bond or cash bail for an NYPD officer charged with [...] killing [...… https://t.co/uJnKHjk0GY 52 minutes ago Erington Joe RT @nicolefuller: Nassau County judge sets $500k bond for @NYPDnews officer charged with murder after his defense attorney presented eviden… 1 hour ago Joshua Houston Losing your job after taking a mans life is not enough. Each officer should be charged with murder. Also, this sh… https://t.co/tw13lGARiN 2 hours ago Nicole Fuller Nassau County judge sets $500k bond for @NYPDnews officer charged with murder after his defense attorney presented … https://t.co/I5sfDDjxFo 2 hours ago NYPD bot NYPD officer charged with murder to be released on bail - Newsday https://t.co/XakjRjxoRg 2 hours ago Anika RT @FuckBadCops: @AshAgony "happy anniversary" celebrated by an NYPD officer using his department issued service weapon to murder his unarm… 2 days ago KGNS News NYPD officer charged with murder in shooting death of childhood friend https://t.co/JML4TsK0Ar 3 days ago