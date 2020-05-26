Virginia Gov. Northam's new rules mandate face masks for indoor public places

New York Stock Exchange Reopens While Requiring Masks and WaiverNew York Stock Exchange Reopens
While Requiring Masks and Waiver The New York Stock Exchange's
trading floor has been closed since
March 23 due to COVID-19. But on Tuesday,
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
rang..
Scientists in Japan Warn That Children Under 2 Years Old Should Not Wear Face CoveringsFace coverings and masks are becoming the new normal in cities and countries across the globe. Health guidelines say using them helps stop the spread of the coronavirus and protects people around you...