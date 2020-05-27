Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk says SpaceX rocket launch is "a dream come true"

CBS News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Wednesday's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will be the first time a private company will send humans into orbit. SpaceX founder Elon Musk reflects on what this historic moment means to him. Mark Strassmann speaks to Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine ahead of the launch.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA

SpaceX’s first manned mission is 'transforming how we do spaceflight' -NASA 01:43

 Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general. The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff [Video]

Countdown To Liftoff: NASA and SpaceX Are Ready For Wednesday's Historic Blastoff

NASA astronauts are set to blast off from U-S for the first time in nearly a decade. Elon Musk’s Space-X is at the controls, with the Falcon Nine rocket set to launch.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published
Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday [Video]

Historic SpaceX Launch Set For Wednesday

The countdown is on for Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch with two NASA astronauts is set to blast off from U.S. soil.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA set to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil with historic SpaceX launch

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that...
Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider

SpaceX is gunning for a history-making rocket launch of 2 NASA astronauts on Wednesday, but a stormy weather could foil its plans

SpaceX is gunning for a history-making rocket launch of 2 NASA astronauts on Wednesday, but a stormy weather could foil its plans· SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk more than 18 years ago, is about to rocket launch its first humans into orbit. · If all goes according to plan, astronauts Bob...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Gab_dude_abides

Gab-thecoolest Good luck Elon. Elon Musk says SpaceX rocket launch is "a dream come true" https://t.co/iuV1MbNEoq 16 minutes ago

rocobasilisk

rocobasilisk RT @brian_armstrong: Really interesting to contrast these Sundar and Elon articles. Sundar is much more of a politician - polite, dodges, e… 29 minutes ago

jen_nt94

Jenny RT @Independent: #SpaceX latest: Oxford astronomer says you should be able to see the spacecraft from the UK as it flies off to the Intern… 2 hours ago

malcolmlum75

MALCOLM LUM RT @9NewsAUS: SpaceX launch: Joint mission a 'game-changer', says Australian astronaut Andy Thomas. #9News https://t.co/zuAc95U096 2 hours ago

poormanno

Ode Se @neiltyson @elonmusk @SpaceX Pilot says to Elon Musk, “See you when we get back.” Elon Musk replies, “Good luck with that.” 3 hours ago

Independent

The Independent #SpaceX latest: Oxford astronomer says you should be able to see the spacecraft from the UK as it flies off to the… https://t.co/srIO5VRkP7 3 hours ago

D_Sabya

sabyasachi dasgupta RT @HTAutotweets: Praising the US, @elonmusk says he could not have had as much success in any other country https://t.co/HMHQT7E0U9 @htT… 4 hours ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto Praising the US, @elonmusk says he could not have had as much success in any other country https://t.co/HMHQT7E0U9 @htTweets 4 hours ago