Elon Musk says SpaceX rocket launch is "a dream come true"
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Wednesday's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will be the first time a private company will send humans into orbit. SpaceX founder Elon Musk reflects on what this historic moment means to him. Mark Strassmann speaks to Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine ahead of the launch.
Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general. The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth...
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, was set to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that... Reuters Also reported by •Business Insider