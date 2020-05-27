Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companiesThe president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman
Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballotsU.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.
Bunny Lefluf Trump accuses Twitter of 'stifling FREE SPEECH' after company adds fact checks to his tweets https://t.co/RsBj1uY5q2 via @TheWeek 17 minutes ago
HNGN Twitter Adds Fact-Checks to Trump's Tweets, The President Says the Platform is 'Stifling Free Speech'… https://t.co/n3du6WGOgL 24 minutes ago
Calmette Lahoud RT @9NewsSyd: US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter moved a… 29 minutes ago
Calmette Lahoud RT @9NewsAUS: US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter moved a… 30 minutes ago
amanda meade RT @9NewsQueensland: US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter m… 35 minutes ago
Nine News Sydney US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitte… https://t.co/mtje9EK3MB 36 minutes ago
Nine News Melbourne US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitte… https://t.co/BJdEZMPxrT 36 minutes ago
Nine News Australia US President Donald Trump has threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitte… https://t.co/wZfxqiRggm 36 minutes ago