Twitter Adds Fact-Checks to Trump's Tweets, The President Says the Platform is 'Stifling Free Speech'

HNGN Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Trump is accusing Twitter of stifling free speech when the president's tweets have been flagged with fact-check messages
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets

Twitter puts fact-check warning on Trump tweets 00:49

 Twitter has applied fact-check warnings to two of US President Donald Trump's tweets. The president hit back, saying Twitter was clamping own on free speech, and vowing to take action.

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies [Video]

Trump threatens to regulate or shut down social media companies

The president appears to be furious after Twitter tagged some of his claims as false or misleading. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots [Video]

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

U.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published

Trump accuses Twitter of interfering in election after fact check flags on mail-in voting tweets

President Trump lashed out at Twitter on Tuesday, accusing it of "interfering in the 2020 election." His tweet came after the social media platform added...
CBS News Also reported by •betanewsWorldNewsNewsyThe Next Web

Donald Trump: Twitter takes extraordinary move of fact-checking the US President's tweets

Donald Trump: Twitter takes extraordinary move of fact-checking the US President's tweetsTwitter has taken the extraordinary step of flagging President Donald Trump's tweets with a fact-check warning.The new warning labels appeared under two of...
New Zealand Herald

