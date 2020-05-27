Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 transmission increasing in Eastern Washington, dropping in Western Washington, report says

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
A new report released Tuesday evening from the Washington Department of Health details increasing COVID-19 transmission rates in eastern Washington, while the virus transmission appears to be decreasing in western Washington. The latest statewide modeling estimates the effective reproductive number, which is the measure of how many new infections a single COVID-19 case will produce.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: To-Go Alcohol Orders May Become Permanent at Washington DC Restaurants & Bars

To-Go Alcohol Orders May Become Permanent at Washington DC Restaurants & Bars 00:57

 As many bars and restaurants around the country serve alcohol to go due to the COVID-19 lockdown; Washington DC may make it permanent. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission [Video]

Stool Tests May Help Spot COVID-19 Transmission

ZHUHAI, CHINA — Health authorities might be able to detect COVID-19's spread by testing the sewers of a community for the coronavirus's RNA. Citing a new study in Gastroenterology, British..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:27Published
Food and mask distribution, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital teams up with local partners to give back [Video]

Food and mask distribution, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital teams up with local partners to give back

Food and mask distribution, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital teams up with local partners to give back

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this