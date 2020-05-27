Global  

Larry Kramer, Author and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
He worked hard to shock the country into dealing with AIDS as a public-health emergency. But his aggressive approach could overshadow his achievements.
